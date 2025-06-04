Israel strikes Syria in response to rocket launch – media

The Israeli army launched artillery strikes on targets in Syria after two rockets were launched from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights.

According to Israeli military officials, both rockets fell in uninhabited areas, causing no damage or casualties. In response, Israel shelled Syrian military positions in the south of the country, including in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the new Syrian government headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa is responsible for the shelling.

According to him, "a full response will be provided in the near future", – reports Associated Press. The Syrian side did not confirm the fact of the rocket launch, but condemned the Israeli strikes, stating "significant human and material losses".

The little-known group "Brigades of Martyr Muhammad Deif" claimed responsibility for the rocket launch, although this statement has not been independently confirmed. Reference Ahmad al-Sharaa became president of Syria after the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024. Israel considers the new Syrian government radical and accuses it of supporting jihadist groups.

This is the first case of rockets being launched from Syrian territory towards Israel since the change of government in Damascus. Israel regularly strikes targets in Syria, claiming the need to prevent the transfer of weapons to hostile groups.

