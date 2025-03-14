Israel strikes Islamic Jihad command center in Damascus
The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), based on intelligence data, struck a command center of the terrorist organization "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" in Damascus (Syria). The corresponding video was published on the IDF's Telegram channel, reports UNN.
It was noted that the command center was used to plan and manage the terrorist activities of "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" against the state of Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces will not allow terrorist organizations to gain a foothold on Syrian territory and act against the state of Israel, and will respond decisively to any such entrenchment. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against Palestinian terrorist organizations wherever necessary and will continue to act to protect the citizens of the State of Israel
In addition, on Thursday, Israeli forces struck infrastructure at a site used by the Hezbollah terrorist group to manufacture and store strategic weapons in the Bekaa area of Lebanon.
"The Israel Defense Forces will continue its activities to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF concluded.
The other day, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered the Israeli Electric Company to immediately stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. In this way, Jerusalem is trying to increase pressure on the enclave, where 59 hostages abducted from Israel are still being held.
