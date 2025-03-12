The Houthis threaten attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas
Kyiv • UNN
Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.
Yemeni Houthi rebels have warned shipping companies that "any Israeli ship" sailing in nearby Middle Eastern waters is now a target.
UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.
Houthi militants from Yemen announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships after the expiration of the four-day deadline set by Israel to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza. In their statement, the Houthis said they would "resume the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships" in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
We hope that it will be understood that the actions taken (by Yemen's Houthis armed forces)... arose in a deep sense of religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility to the oppressed Palestinian people, and are aimed at putting pressure on the usurped Israeli entity to put crosses in the direction of the Gaza Strip and allow the flow of aid, including food and medical supplies
At the moment, there are no signs of any attacks on the navigation system. The Israeli army has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Reminder
Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader ship, including Ukrainians. The release took place through the mediation of Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader23.02.25, 15:42 • 21312 views