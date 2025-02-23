Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

More than 50 thousand people gathered in and around the largest stadium in Lebanon.

Tens of thousands of people began to arrive in Beirut on Sunday for the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. According to media reports, large crowds of participants, totaling more than 50,000 people, accompanied the funeral ceremony, walking from all regions of Lebanon to the Kamil Shamoun sports arena. It is noted that the procession faced heavy traffic jams on the Sidon-Beirut and Bekaa-Beirut highways due to the large crowd and bad weather.

A call for widespread participation in the funeral procession was previously announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem:

We want to turn this funeral into a show of support and affirmation of the line and approach, and we are proud of it - he said.

According to media reports, the following happened in the mourning procession:

At the beginning, a speech was read by Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei. After the prayer, the decorated coffins of Nasrallah and the assassinated official Hashim Safi al-Din were slowly brought into the stadium.

Both coffins were draped with yellow cloths, the color of Hezbollah. Upon seeing the coffins, the crowd erupted in cheers and then silently watched the procession to the stadium.

Among other things, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassim was scheduled to speak. In addition to Khamenei and a delegation of important clerics, the funeral was attended by other prominent Iranians, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as well as high-ranking representatives of the Revolutionary Guards.

Recall

In September 2024, Israel launched a massive strike on Beirut, which, according to the IDF, killed Nasrallah.

The Israeli Defense Forces have already eliminated not only Hezbollahleader Hassan Nasrallah, but also his two successors. Shiite cleric Naim Qassem became the new leader of Hezbollah after the death of Hassan Nasrallah.