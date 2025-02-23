Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18974 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38182 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 76614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45980 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96401 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111940 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116594 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148757 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88913 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44963 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105337 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 56544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 38018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 76779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139707 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 38018 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132596 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134479 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162967 views
Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20950 views

A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.

More than 50 thousand people gathered in and around the largest stadium in Lebanon.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Aljazeera and SWI.

Tens of thousands of people began to arrive in Beirut on Sunday for the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. According to media reports, large crowds of participants, totaling more than 50,000 people, accompanied the funeral ceremony, walking from all regions of Lebanon to the Kamil Shamoun sports arena. It is noted that the procession faced heavy traffic jams on the Sidon-Beirut and Bekaa-Beirut highways due to the large crowd and bad weather.

A call for widespread participation in the funeral procession was previously announced  by Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem:

We want to turn this funeral into a show of support and affirmation of the line and approach, and we are proud of it

- he said.

According to media reports, the following happened in the mourning procession:

At the beginning, a speech was read by Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei. After the prayer, the decorated coffins of Nasrallah and the assassinated official Hashim Safi al-Din were slowly brought into the stadium.

Both coffins were draped with yellow cloths, the color of Hezbollah. Upon seeing the coffins, the crowd erupted in cheers and then silently watched the procession to the stadium.

Among other things, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassim was scheduled to speak. In addition to Khamenei and a delegation of important clerics, the funeral was attended by other prominent Iranians, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as well as high-ranking representatives of the Revolutionary Guards.

Recall

In September 2024, Israel launched a massive strike on Beirut, which, according to the IDF, killed Nasrallah.

The Israeli Defense Forces have already eliminated not only Hezbollahleader Hassan Nasrallah, but also his two successors. Shiite cleric Naim Qassem became the new leader of Hezbollah after the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
ali-khameneiAli Khamenei
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
iranIran

