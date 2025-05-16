Israel secretly held talks with Syria in Baku: details revealed

Israel held secret talks with Syria in Baku, mediated by Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Ynet news portal, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources, both sides discussed the situation on Israel's northern border and talked about its stabilization. It is reported that Israel was represented by the Chief of the Operations Directorate of the General Staff, Major General Oded Basyuk, and representatives of the National Security Council. Representatives of Turkey also participated in the meeting.

This meeting between Israeli and Syrian representatives was the first after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. Prior to that, negotiations were held between representatives of Israel and Turkey – the latter represented the interests of the Syrian rebels.

The negotiations took place against the backdrop of a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. At the time, he said he was going to lift US sanctions on Syria in the near future.

Reminder

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that his country may refuse American aid in the field of security. At the same time, US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that the White House denies disagreements between the countries.