Paris became a platform for Syria-Israel negotiations: truce discussed - Bloomberg

A meeting took place in Paris between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, a close advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu. The negotiations were mediated by the United States and aimed at reducing tensions after interfaith clashes in Syria and Israeli airstrikes.

This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Last month, bloody clashes erupted between Druze and Bedouin tribes in Suweida province.

Instead of neutralizing the confrontation, the government forces of President Ahmed ash-Sharaa – a Sunni majority native and former Al-Qaeda commander – effectively sided with the Bedouins. This led to mass casualties, reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In response, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Suweida and even Damascus, reacting to calls for help from friends.

What was agreed upon in Paris

According to the Syrian agency SANA, the following were discussed: an unstable truce in Suweida, stabilization of southern Syria, and the possible resumption of the 1974 disengagement agreement, which created a buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

After the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad last year, Israel occupied part of the zone that was supposed to be patrolled by UN forces, explaining this as "the need to guarantee border security." Syria, however, considers such actions an illegal interference in the country's internal affairs.

Druze factor

In parallel, in Paris, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, met with US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack. He called on the US to ensure full implementation of the truce and the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Suweida, where there is a severe shortage of water, electricity, and fuel.

The negotiations were the first open attempt at dialogue between the new Syrian leadership and Israel after Assad's removal. However, analysts warn: distrust between the parties and the participation of former radicals in the Syrian government make the agreements extremely fragile.

Recall

In July, armed Bedouin clans announced their withdrawal from the city of Suweida, where the majority are Druze, after a week of clashes and a US-brokered ceasefire. This allowed humanitarian convoys to begin arriving in the affected city.

Earlier, Syrian security forces began deploying in Es-Suweida province to protect the population and end the chaos. This follows interfaith violence that has led to the deaths of over 700 people.

Acting President of Syria Ahmed ash-Sharaa stated the priority of protecting the Druze community after reports of troop withdrawal from Es-Suweida. This happened after Israeli airstrikes on Damascus and amid interfaith clashes in the south of the country.