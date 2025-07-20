Armed Syrian Bedouins announce withdrawal from Sweida, a Druze-majority city

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 17715 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 42112 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 69451 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 72343 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 58373 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 46439 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 121650 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 251722 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 110885 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99986 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.4m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" divisionJuly 20, 07:42 AM • 24403 views
Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointmentsJuly 20, 08:25 AM • 22680 views
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties11:36 AM • 20270 views
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threat12:58 PM • 14645 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets01:22 PM • 25815 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 251734 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 174176 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 241154 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 260126 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 437454 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 33860 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 121667 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 155339 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 157192 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 161110 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Armed Syrian Bedouins announce withdrawal from Sweida, a Druze-majority city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

Armed Bedouin clans announced their withdrawal from the Druze-majority city of Sweida after a week of clashes and a US-brokered ceasefire. This allowed humanitarian convoys to begin arriving in the affected city.

Armed Syrian Bedouins announce withdrawal from Sweida, a Druze-majority city

In Syria, armed Bedouin clans announced their withdrawal from the city of Sweida, where the Druze constitute the majority. This happened after more than a week of clashes and a US-brokered ceasefire, when humanitarian convoys began to arrive in the affected city, UNN writes with reference to AP.

Details

Clashes between militias of the Druze religious minority and Sunni Muslim clans have claimed hundreds of lives and threatened to derail Syria's already fragile post-war transition.

Israel also launched dozens of airstrikes in Sweida province, where the Druze are the majority, targeting government forces that effectively sided with the Bedouins.

The clashes also led to a series of targeted sectarian attacks on the Druze community, followed by retaliatory attacks on the Bedouins.

A series of tit-for-tat kidnappings sparked clashes in various towns and villages in the province, which later spread to the city. Government forces were redeployed to stop the renewed fighting that erupted on Thursday.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa tried to appeal to the Druze community. He later called on the Bedouins to leave the city, stating that they "cannot replace the role of the state in resolving the country's affairs and restoring security."

We thank the Bedouins for their heroic stance, but we demand that they fully adhere to the ceasefire and obey the orders of the state

– he said in an address broadcast on Saturday.

Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire19.07.25, 03:50 • 3664 views

Dozens of armed Bedouin fighters, along with other clans from across the country who came to support them, remained on the outskirts of the city and were surrounded by government security forces and military police.

They accuse Druze groups loyal to spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri of the clashes and accuse them of harming Bedouin families.

We will not leave until he surrenders himself along with those who tried to incite rebellion with him. And only then will we return home

– Khaled al-Mohammad told the Associated Press.

Khaled al-Mohammad arrived in the southern province with other tribal members from the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

The Bedouin retreat brought some calm to the region. Humanitarian convoys have already set off.

The Syrian Red Crescent said on Sunday that it had sent 32 trucks loaded with food, medicine, water, fuel and other aid after the fighting led to power outages and shortages in the province.

Addition

Syrian security forces have begun deploying in As-Suwayda province to protect the population and end the chaos. This comes after inter-communal violence that has killed more than 700 people.

Earlier, interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the priority of protecting the Druze community after reports of troop withdrawal from As-Suwayda. This happened after Israeli airstrikes on Damascus and amid inter-communal clashes in the south of the country.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Damascus
Syria
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9