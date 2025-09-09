Israel attacked several cities in Syria

Late in the evening, Israel launched strikes on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Homs in central Syria, the coastal city of Latakia, and the historic city of Palmyra. This was reported by the Reuters agency, citing the Syrian state news agency, according to UNN.

Details

Al-Ikhbaria TV channel reports that the airstrikes targeted the Air Defense College near the Avras district in Homs.

As of the publication's release, Israel had not commented on the attacks.

According to the news agency, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty and regional stability.

Recall

On July 16, an Israeli strike hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus. This exacerbated the unstable situation on the ground and was a realization of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

Paris became a platform for Syria-Israel negotiations: truce discussed - Bloomberg