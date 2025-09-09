$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 15440 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 20173 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 19243 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 40699 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24784 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26038 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26458 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27067 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30072 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Israel attacked several cities in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Israel attacked the outskirts of Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty.

Late in the evening, Israel launched strikes on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Homs in central Syria, the coastal city of Latakia, and the historic city of Palmyra. This was reported by the Reuters agency, citing the Syrian state news agency, according to UNN.

Details

Al-Ikhbaria TV channel reports that the airstrikes targeted the Air Defense College near the Avras district in Homs.

As of the publication's release, Israel had not commented on the attacks.

According to the news agency, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty and regional stability.

Recall

On July 16, an Israeli strike hit the headquarters of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus. This exacerbated the unstable situation on the ground and was a realization of statements related to clashes between Syrian government forces and "Druze militants" in the city of Suweida in southern Syria.

Paris became a platform for Syria-Israel negotiations: truce discussed - Bloomberg20.08.25, 11:22 • 2837 views

Vita Zelenetska

