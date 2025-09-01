Hundreds of thousands of refugees are returning to Syria, and the UN says a million will return within weeks

The UN Refugee Agency reports that after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, about 850,000 people have returned to Syria from neighboring countries, UNN reports.

Details

More and more Syrian refugees are returning to their homeland. Since the fall of the Assad regime nine months ago, about 850,000 refugees from neighboring countries have returned to their former homes. The UN Refugee Agency warns that this figure could reach one million within a few weeks.

This is a dynamic period - emphasized Kelly Clements, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Additionally

About 1.7 million internally displaced persons have been able to return to their homes in Syria.

Reference

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime, which currently controls a significant part of the country's territory.

Back in December 2024, the US canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important stage for creating a democratic country.

