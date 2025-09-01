$41.320.06
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 7166 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18201 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 25802 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 154128 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 92662 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 165961 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 173201 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 148427 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 120353 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Hundreds of thousands of refugees are returning to Syria, and the UN says a million will return within weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

After the fall of the Assad regime, 850,000 refugees returned to Syria. The UN predicts this number will rise to one million within weeks.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are returning to Syria, and the UN says a million will return within weeks

The UN Refugee Agency reports that after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, about 850,000 people have returned to Syria from neighboring countries, UNN reports.

Details

More and more Syrian refugees are returning to their homeland. Since the fall of the Assad regime nine months ago, about 850,000 refugees from neighboring countries have returned to their former homes. The UN Refugee Agency warns that this figure could reach one million within a few weeks.

This is a dynamic period

- emphasized Kelly Clements, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Additionally

About 1.7 million internally displaced persons have been able to return to their homes in Syria.

Reference

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime, which currently controls a significant part of the country's territory.

Back in December 2024, the US canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus.

Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, keeping restrictions on Assad30.06.25, 23:58 • 11307 views

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important stage for creating a democratic country.

Syria plans to remove two zeros from its currency, new banknotes to be printed in Russia - Reuters23.08.25, 20:54 • 9519 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
United States
Ukraine