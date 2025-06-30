Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, keeping restrictions on Assad

US President Donald Trump signed a decree to terminate the sanctions program against Syria. This was reported by the White House press service on the X social network, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Trump approved the document with the aim of supporting Syria "on the path to stability and peace."

The decree lifts sanctions against Syria, while maintaining sanctions against Bashar al-Assad, his associates, human rights violators, drug traffickers, individuals associated with chemical weapons, ISIS and its affiliates, as well as Iranian proxies. - the statement says.

It is worth adding that during his first foreign tour in May, Trump stated that he would lift sanctions against Syria.

Recall

On June 20, Switzerland lifted a number of economic sanctions imposed on Syria, including on the country's Central Bank.

On May 27, the EU Council adopted a decision to lift economic sanctions against Syria, with the exception of security-related restrictions. This decision aims to support the Syrian people in rebuilding the country.

