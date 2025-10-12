Israel may retrieve the remains of legendary spy Eli Cohen, executed in Syria 60 years ago

Israel has approached a historic moment – the return of the remains of one of its most famous intelligence officers, Eli Cohen, executed in Syria in 1965. According to Saudi media reports, this issue may be resolved within the framework of negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv on de-escalation of tensions. This is reported by Haaretz, writes UNN.

Details

Eli Cohen is a legendary agent of the Israeli intelligence agency "Mossad", who operated in Damascus under cover in the 1960s and gained the trust of the highest circles of the Syrian leadership. Thanks to his activities, Israel received valuable intelligence information that was crucial during the Six-Day War of 1967.

US Vice President confirms Hamas holding 20 live hostages, to be released within 24 hours

In 1965, Cohen was exposed, sentenced to death, and hanged in the central square of Damascus. Since then, the "Mossad" has unsuccessfully tried to return his body to his homeland for reburial.

Now, according to Arab sources, the possibility of transferring the spy's remains to Israel is being discussed as part of a potential agreement between the parties aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

Peace summit for Gaza to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday – Media