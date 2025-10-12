US Vice President confirms Hamas holding 20 live hostages, to be released within 24 hours

US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the Hamas group is holding 20 live hostages, whose release is expected within the next 24 hours. President Donald Trump will travel to the region to mark the event. This was reported by ABC and the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

On ABC's "This Week," Vance told co-host George Stephanopoulos that Hamas had officially confirmed the presence of 20 live hostages.

They have been confirmed, George. Of course, you can only be sure once you see them alive. But, thank God, we expect to see them here within the next 24 hours, probably early tomorrow morning, US time. – he noted.

According to the Times of Israel, the release of Israeli hostages is scheduled for the morning of October 13, approximately between 04:00 and 06:00. After the return of the hostages, the Israeli government plans to release Palestinian prisoners as part of a mutual agreement.

The expected release comes against the backdrop of US diplomatic efforts and the active participation of President Trump, who will visit the region to oversee the process and emphasize the success of the negotiations.

