ISIS leader Taha al-Zubi detained in Syria: he was hiding in the Damascus suburbs - Al Jazeera

Syria reported the arrest of Taha al-Zubi, a leading figure in the ISIS group. He was detained in the suburbs of the capital Damascus, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a "carefully planned" operation was carried out - al-Zubi had a suicide belt and weapons seized from him.

At the same time, the US Army Central Command has not officially confirmed the operation.

Taha al-Zubi, also known as Abu Omar Tibiya, was the "wali," or governor, of Damascus. Several of his alleged associates were also detained.

According to representatives of the Syrian special services, al-Zubi's arrest dealt a "devastating blow" to ISIS networks in the capital region and demonstrated the readiness of Syria's security forces to fight terrorism.

Additionally

ISIS was defeated in Iraq in 2017, and two years later in Syria. However, its militants still carry out terrorist attacks in both countries and in other regions, including Africa and Afghanistan.

Recall

Last week, on December 20, the US launched a large-scale strike on ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria.

Two days later, on December 22, Turkish special services, during a secret operation in the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan, detained a high-ranking member of the ISIS group.