ISIS leader Taha al-Zubi detained in Syria: he was hiding in the Damascus suburbs - Al Jazeera

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 29258 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 44774 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 25786 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 37239 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41950 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 22273 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22596 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36960 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52600 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72237 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
85%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 daysDecember 24, 09:21 PM • 7132 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 8470 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 12600 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 9292 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 15226 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 29258 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 22759 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 44776 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 37241 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41951 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Melania Trump
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 14696 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 26175 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 14030 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 39809 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 35607 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
The Guardian

ISIS leader Taha al-Zubi detained in Syria: he was hiding in the Damascus suburbs - Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Syrian authorities announced the arrest of Taha al-Zubi, known as Abu Omar Tibiya, ISIS's "wali" of Damascus, during a "carefully planned" operation. A suicide belt and weapons were seized from him; the US Army Central Command did not confirm the operation.

ISIS leader Taha al-Zubi detained in Syria: he was hiding in the Damascus suburbs - Al Jazeera

Syria reported the arrest of Taha al-Zubi, a leading figure in the ISIS group. He was detained in the suburbs of the capital Damascus, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a "carefully planned" operation was carried out - al-Zubi had a suicide belt and weapons seized from him.

At the same time, the US Army Central Command has not officially confirmed the operation.

Taha al-Zubi, also known as Abu Omar Tibiya, was the "wali," or governor, of Damascus. Several of his alleged associates were also detained.

According to representatives of the Syrian special services, al-Zubi's arrest dealt a "devastating blow" to ISIS networks in the capital region and demonstrated the readiness of Syria's security forces to fight terrorism.

Additionally

ISIS was defeated in Iraq in 2017, and two years later in Syria. However, its militants still carry out terrorist attacks in both countries and in other regions, including Africa and Afghanistan.

Recall

Last week, on December 20, the US launched a large-scale strike on ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria.

Two days later, on December 22, Turkish special services, during a secret operation in the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan, detained a high-ranking member of the ISIS group.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Search
United States Central Command
Iraq
Afghanistan
Damascus
Syria
Pakistan