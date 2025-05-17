Syria refused to print currency in Russia and is looking for new partners

The new Syrian government plans to move the printing of its national currency from Russia to the United Arab Emirates and Germany, which indicates a strategic focus on cooperation with the Gulf countries and the West. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made against the background of the recent easing of sanctions by the European Union and the US announcement of the lifting of restrictions, which opens the way for the economic recovery of Syria.

According to the news agency, the Syrian authorities are holding preliminary talks on an agreement with Oumolat from the UAE, which was visited by the head of the Central Bank of Syria and the Minister of Finance in early May.

According to Reuters, the new government began looking for opportunities to print currency in Germany and the Emirates earlier this year.

The new series of the Syrian pound will not contain the image of the former president-dictator Bashar Assad, which symbolizes a break with the past and a desire to reform the economy after years of cash shortages.

This step also coincides with the conclusion of an $800 million agreement with DP World of the UAE on the development of the port of Tartus, which underscores the shift in Syria's economic focus from Russia to the Gulf countries.

Let us remind you

On December 08, 2024, it became known about the fall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The rebel alliance, which has made significant progress in its offensive since last week, announced the capture of the capital Damascus and reported the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad.

On March 30, 2025, Syrian President Ahmed ash-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government after the fall of the Assad regime. According to him, the new Cabinet of Ministers will seek to restore the work of all state institutions.

Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria