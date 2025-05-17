Syria refused to print currency in Russia and is looking for new partners

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM • 85266 views

May 16, 03:31 PM • 91419 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 57149 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 70085 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 67712 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 106668 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 77651 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 64329 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161001 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172110 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
94%
747mm
Reports: Ukrainian source says Russia's demands at Istanbul talks were "unrealistic"

May 16, 12:27 PM • 10880 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 51643 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 42195 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 34645 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 20723 views
May 16, 03:59 PM • 85266 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 91419 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 293586 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 283886 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 345208 views
American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 20731 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 34655 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 42205 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 51653 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 103569 views
Syria refused to print currency in Russia and is looking for new partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Syria plans to print its national currency in the UAE and Germany, refusing the services of Russia. This is happening against the background of the easing of EU and US sanctions and the conclusion of economic agreements with the UAE.

Syria refused to print currency in Russia and is looking for new partners

The new Syrian government plans to move the printing of its national currency from Russia to the United Arab Emirates and Germany, which indicates a strategic focus on cooperation with the Gulf countries and the West. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made against the background of the recent easing of sanctions by the European Union and the US announcement of the lifting of restrictions, which opens the way for the economic recovery of Syria.

According to the news agency, the Syrian authorities are holding preliminary talks on an agreement with Oumolat from the UAE, which was visited by the head of the Central Bank of Syria and the Minister of Finance in early May.

According to Reuters, the new government began looking for opportunities to print currency in Germany and the Emirates earlier this year.

The new series of the Syrian pound will not contain the image of the former president-dictator Bashar Assad, which symbolizes a break with the past and a desire to reform the economy after years of cash shortages.

This step also coincides with the conclusion of an $800 million agreement with DP World of the UAE on the development of the port of Tartus, which underscores the shift in Syria's economic focus from Russia to the Gulf countries.

Let us remind you

On December 08, 2024, it became known about the fall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The rebel alliance, which has made significant progress in its offensive since last week, announced the capture of the capital Damascus and reported the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad.

On March 30, 2025, Syrian President Ahmed ash-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government after the fall of the Assad regime. According to him, the new Cabinet of Ministers will seek to restore the work of all state institutions.

Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria 13.05.25, 20:02 • 2724 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Bashar al-Assad
European Union
Syria
Germany
United Arab Emirates
United States
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,617.90
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,568.31