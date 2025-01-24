HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89235 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100540 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108481 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103817 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135630 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119913 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114642 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36509 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33816 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167344 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28419 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119913 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140377 views
HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29673 views

The HACC extended the custody of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Medical Examiner's Office, until March 23, 2025. The court reduced the amount of bail to UAH 260 million and set a number of restrictions in case of its posting.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa, until March 23, 2025, and reduced her bail to UAH 260 million. This was reported by the HACC, UNN reports.

Details 

"On Thursday, January 23, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention previously applied to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission). The measure is valid for 60 days, i.e. until March 23, 2025 inclusive," the HACC notes.

In addition, the investigating judge set a different bail amount of UAH 260 million.

If the bail is posted in the amount determined by the investigating judge, it will be considered that the suspect has been granted bail. In such a case, the suspect will be obliged to report to the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, court at every request, and to fulfill such duties:

  • not to leave the city of Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;
    • refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;
      • notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;
        • submit to the authorized body your passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

          Recall 

          Earlier UNN wrote that the HACC extended the arrest of Tetiana Krupa until January 2025, reducing the bail to UAH 280 million. The case of illicit enrichment of the former head of Khmelnytsky MSEK will be investigated until April 2025.

          Alina Volianska

          Crimes and emergencies
          high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
          national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
          ukraineUkraine
          khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

