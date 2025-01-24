HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa, until March 23, 2025, and reduced her bail to UAH 260 million. This was reported by the HACC, UNN reports.

Details

"On Thursday, January 23, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the NABU detective and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention previously applied to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission). The measure is valid for 60 days, i.e. until March 23, 2025 inclusive," the HACC notes.

In addition, the investigating judge set a different bail amount of UAH 260 million.

If the bail is posted in the amount determined by the investigating judge, it will be considered that the suspect has been granted bail. In such a case, the suspect will be obliged to report to the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, court at every request, and to fulfill such duties:

not to leave the city of Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence;

submit to the authorized body your passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that the HACC extended the arrest of Tetiana Krupa until January 2025, reducing the bail to UAH 280 million. The case of illicit enrichment of the former head of Khmelnytsky MSEK will be investigated until April 2025.