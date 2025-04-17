More than half a million illegal allowances and payments: Luhansk, a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, has been notified of suspicion

A retired judge, who is now a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, has been notified of suspicion of misappropriating state funds in the amount of more than half a million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

As UNN learned from its own sources, we are talking about a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) Volodymyr Luhanskyi.

On April 17, 2025, on behalf of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the SAP prosecutor notified a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine of suspicion, whose abuses caused more than half a million hryvnias in losses to the state budget - reported in SAP.

The pre-trial investigation, carried out by NABU detectives, established that during the transfer to the Severodonetsk City Court of Luhansk region, in order to receive a surcharge to the salary for an academic degree, the judge submitted a diploma of Doctor of Philosophy in Law.

"Based on the submitted document, he was granted a surcharge for an academic degree in the amount of 15 percent of the judge's salary, which subsequently also led to an increase in the amount of the judge's lifetime allowance, which is paid to him after retirement. However, it turned out that the above-mentioned diploma did not give the right to receive such a surcharge," SAP states.

It is reported that, as a result, from April 21, 2015 to April 1, 2025, the person, being a judge and a retired judge, abusing his official position, embezzled budget funds provided for the payment of judicial remuneration and lifetime allowance of a retired judge, in the total amount of 576 thousand UAH.

To date, the actions of a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

