The court kept under arrest the property of ex-deputy Komarnytskyi

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left under arrest the assets of former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi, his wife Iryna, and his driver in the case regarding land seizure in Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the court ruling.

Details

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC dismissed the lawyer's appeals, and the ruling of the HACC judge from February 12, 2025, remained unchanged.

Thus, the property of Komarnytskyi, his wife, and his driver remains under arrest, including:

movable and immovable property;

corporate rights in LLC "Center for Economic and Legal Development" and PJSC "All-Ukrainian Research Institute of Analytical Instrumentation";

money in any currency in cash and non-cash form, including funds and valuables, securities held in accounts opened in Komarnytskyi's name at JSC "Sense Bank", JSC "State Savings Bank of Ukraine", JSC "Kominbank", JSC "Bank of Investments and Savings", as well as funds in "Sense Bank" belonging to Komarnytskyi's wife;

cars - Mercedes-Benz S 500, Toyota Camry, Toyota Land Cruiser, GMC Yukon XL, Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG.

Additional Information

In February, SAP and NABU conducted searches of the defendants in the case of land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. Over 6.4 million US dollars, 630 thousand euros, and 800 thousand UAH were found in bank safety deposit boxes.

A criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures, was exposed. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies; the embezzlement of plots worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented. In the case, NABU declared former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi wanted.

Details of the case emerged from tapes published by investigative journalists, after which it began to be referred to accordingly.

Subsequently, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko announced the dismissal of a number of capital officials in the case regarding land scams.