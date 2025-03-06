The Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, Haiduk, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery
Kyiv • UNN
Ihor Haiduk, the Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in prison for extorting a bribe of 1.8 million UAH. The court also confiscated his car and banned him from holding public office for 3 years.
The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a guilty verdict against the Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who was exposed for soliciting 1.8 million UAH in unlawful benefits. This was reported by SAP, writes UNN.
Details
According to sources, UNN refers to Ihor Haiduk.
"On March 6, 2025, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a guilty verdict against the Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who was exposed for soliciting 1.8 million UAH in unlawful benefits," the message states.
According to the information, the official was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed a sentence of 8 years and 2 months of imprisonment with confiscation of the car "Toyota Avensis". He is also prohibited from holding positions in state authorities and local self-government for 3 years.
It should be noted that the verdict takes legal effect in 30 days if not appealed in the appellate procedure. The criminal proceedings were considered in less than a year.
"As of today, the materials regarding another deputy have been separated into a separate proceeding, and the consideration of the proceeding has been suspended due to his mobilization," SAP reports.
Supplement
In June 2023, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two of his deputies were exposed for receiving over 600 thousand UAH in bribes. In connection with this, on June 26, they were informed of the suspicion.
Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to take Holovko into custody, but set bail at 805,200 UAH.
Subsequently, he was released from custody.
In November 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Mykhailo Holovko to round-the-clock house arrest.
On February 21, Mykhailo Holovko was informed of a new suspicion regarding the non-declaration of an apartment, a parking space, and other assets. In particular, he was suspected of failing to declare property worth over 2 million UAH.