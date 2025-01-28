Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from privatization of assets of Russian oligarch Molchanov

Ukraine's budget has been replenished by UAH 1.89 billion as a result of the privatization of Aeroc LLC, which previously belonged to Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov. This became possible due to the imposition of sanctions in the form of recovery of Russian business assets in favor of the state. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from the privatization of AEROK LLC owned by Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov as a result of the asset forfeiture sanction, - the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose a sanction in the form of a forfeiture of the assets of LSR Group to the state, which resulted in the High Anti-Corruption Court ruling that 100% of Aeroc LLC be forfeited to the state.

On December 19, the asset was sold at an online auction on Prozorro.Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price! The new owner is obliged to maintain the company's operations and social guarantees for employees - the statement said.

All the funds were transferred to the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrotethat the government approved the terms of sale of Aeroc, owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.