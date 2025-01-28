ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79904 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97348 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107511 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103633 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134832 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113421 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Broadcast
Actual
Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from privatization of assets of Russian oligarch Molchanov

Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from privatization of assets of Russian oligarch Molchanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27242 views

The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 1.89 billion from the privatization of Aerok LLC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Molchanov. The asset was sold at Prozorro. Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price.

Ukraine's budget has been replenished by UAH 1.89 billion as a result of the privatization of Aeroc LLC, which previously belonged to Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov. This became possible due to the imposition of sanctions in the form of recovery of Russian business assets in favor of the state. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from the privatization of AEROK LLC owned by Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov as a result of the asset forfeiture sanction,

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose a sanction in the form of a forfeiture of the assets of LSR Group to the state, which resulted in the High Anti-Corruption Court ruling that 100% of Aeroc LLC be forfeited to the state.

On December 19, the asset was sold at an online auction on Prozorro.Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price! The new owner is obliged to maintain the company's operations and social guarantees for employees

- the statement said.

All the funds were transferred to the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrotethat the government approved the terms of sale of Aeroc, owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

