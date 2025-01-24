Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision to confiscate the assets of former Motor Sich President Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the Ministry of Justice reported on Friday in social media, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 23, 2025, the HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed the appeal of Vyacheslav Oleksandrovych Boguslaev and confirmed the decision of the first instance of December 2, 2024 in case No. 991/9618/24," the statement said.

The claim of the Ministry of Justice for the imposition of sanctions, as indicated, was satisfied in full.

According to the Ministry, the assets belonging to the defendant were recovered to the state, namely:

buildings and structures of an economic complex in the city of Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region;

100% stake in the authorized capital of INNRMA LLC.

This resolution shall enter into legal force immediately after its promulgation and shall not be subject to appeal in cassation.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Justice, on June 25, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the decision of the court of first instance of April 18, 2024 in case No. 991/558/24. At that time, a sanction was already imposed on Boguslaev.