Court allows national analysis of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Shelkov worth USD 29 million

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Court allows national analysis of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Shelkov worth USD 29 million

Court allows national analysis of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Shelkov worth USD 29 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32838 views

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. Claims to $29 million from Demurinsky GOK are nationalized.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice against sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. The court has recovered the claims of the companies controlled by the oligarch as state revenue.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine based on the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office against a sanctioned Russian oligarch. The right of claim, which belonged to the non-resident companies controlled by him under a financial loan agreement, was recovered for the state. Under this agreement, Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC owed USD 29 million. Thus, the funds that the plant was supposed to pay to the Russian oligarch will remain in Ukraine

- the message says. 

According to UNN sources, it is Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. The prosecutor's office noted that the mining and processing plant in the Dnipro region had been owned by the Russian oligarch since 2012, and for decades it had been providing raw materials to the Russian Metallurgical Corporation, which is the world's largest titanium producer and the executor of 40% of the aggressor state's defense orders.

Recall

In July last year, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a sanctioned Russian oligarch , Mikhail Shelkov, for organizing the supply of strategic products to companiesinvolved in the manufacture of weapons for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

