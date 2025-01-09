Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert.

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US
February 28, 11:38 AM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert

Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert.

The High Anti-Corruption Court, despite scandals with official housing, has planned UAH 60 million for this year's purchase of official housing. In addition, the HCJ is demanding that the Cabinet of Ministers provide preferential loans at 3% for judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court, members of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, who receive salaries of hundreds of thousands of hryvnias. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

"HACC judges, members of the HCJ and HQCJ with salaries in the hundreds of thousands of hryvnias, despite fraud with official housing and corruption, urgently demand preferential housing loans. Thus, the High Council of Justice has publicly appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to include its representatives and other worthy people in the list of beneficiaries entitled to mortgage loans at a fixed annual rate of 3% in hryvnia," he wrote.

He quoted former Chief Justice Pavlo Vovk, who called it a mockery that affordable mortgage lending and preferential mortgages are available to members of the HCJ, HQCJ and Supreme Court, whose salaries amount to UAH 300-400 thousand per month.

The expert also noted that in 2025, the HACC plans to spend about UAH 60 million on the purchase of office apartments. And this is despite the recent revelations of fraud with official housing in this particular court.

"As always, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), whose name seems to be soon to be replaced by 'High Corruption Court', has impressed the most. For example, HACC judge Markiyan Halabala illegally received official housing, despite the fact that he was provided with housing in Kyiv. Judge Vitalii Kryklyvyi was found to be involved in fraud with official housing with the help of his wife, who is also a HACC judge," he emphasized.

Bihus.info recently reported on the mass privatization of official housing by judges and police officers in its investigation, but for some reason they know nothing about the scandals in the HACC, Posternak wrote.

"Is there anything about official housing for "our anti-corruption officer" in this investigation by the Bihus and why?" the expert quotes well-known lawyer Oleh Shram, complaining that Bihus.info did not mention the HACC scandals with official housing.

Posternak also recalled the infamous HACC judge Kateryna Sikora, who, with the help of her colleagues in another court, sued the state for half a million hryvnias in compensation. At the same time, she was caught on illicit enrichment: according to the investigation, she entered false information about a number of cars, apartments (!), parking spaces that she and her family had acquired during the active administration of justice, he wrote.

"Another HACC judge, Valeriia Chorna, became the owner of a luxury car at the height of the war - a BMW X6. And her colleague, HACCU Appeals Chamber judge Mykola Glotov, bought a Tesla for almost UAH 2 million a year after the start of the full-scale invasion. And such judges don't hesitate to rent housing for free. Square meters are never superfluous. Even if you have a penthouse in the center of Kyiv or a house in the country and you are not going to live in the office. The state pays for it anyway," he said.

The expert emphasized that today, housing is primarily needed by the military and people who have lost everything because of the fighting, not by elected HACC judges and supervisory bodies such as the HCJ.

"It is not a few people who will take money from the state. This is an army of the most elite HACC judges, members of the High Council of Justice, the High Qualification Commission of Judges, employees of their secretariats, members of their families, etc. An army! Millions of public money," Posternak summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
kyivKyiv

