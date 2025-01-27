ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Court releases MP Kormyshkina's husband on bail of UAH 15 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25807 views

The HACC released Yuriy Kormyshkin on bail of UAH 15 million with procedural obligations. The ex-deputy of the regional council is suspected of laundering UAH 20 million and declaring false information.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure of UAH 15 million bail with procedural obligations on a former deputy of the regional council, the husband of MP Yuriy Kormyshkin. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On January 27, a HACC judge reportedly imposed a preventive measure on a former deputy of the regional council, the husband of a member of the parliament, who is suspected of legalizing property obtained through criminal means and declaring false information.

The court partially granted the motion and imposed on the suspect a bail of UAH 15 million with procedural obligations

- the statement said.

Thus, the court obliged the suspect:

- not to leave Odesa and Mykolaiv regions without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any changes in their place of residence and place of work;

- refrain from communicating with a certain circle of persons regarding the circumstances set forth in the notice of suspicion, as well as other circumstances that are being investigated in criminal proceedings.

According to the court's decision, the bail must be posted within 5 days of the decision being announced.

Addendum Addendum

A former deputy of the regional council, the husband of the MP, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than UAH 20 million and submitting false information in his declaration, was served with a suspicion notice.

His wife, MP Iryna Kormyshkina , is suspected of not declaring real estate and of illicit enrichment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising