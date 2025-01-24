Bail in the amount of UAH 100 million: court sets a preventive measure for MP Bondar

The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of UAH 100 million as a preventive measure for suspected MP Viktor Bondar, reports UNN correspondent.

"The judge ruled to deny the motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to Viktor Bondar. To apply to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million," the judge said.

Recall

On January 17, 2025, the SAPO and NABU served MP Viktor Bondar with a notice of suspicion in the case of misappropriation of over UAH 140 million in the purchase of cables by Ukrzaliznytsia. The scheme was implemented through controlled companies in 2021-2022.