More than UAH 10 million in procurement losses: the ex-director of the National Anti-Doping Center will be tried

Cyberpolice exposed a former official on millions of losses to the state budget. The official purchased equipment at inflated prices through a tender, the terms of which were prescribed for a specific company with signs of fictitiousness. This is reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that cyberpolice operatives and investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department of the capital exposed an official of the National Anti-Doping Center for embezzlement of public funds.

It was established that the acting director of the center committed official negligence by conducting a tender for "Equipment for determining peptide hormones, hormones and proteins" worth more than UAH 42 million, which is significantly higher than the average market value. At the same time, the terms of the tender were written for a predetermined company with signs of fictitiousness - the post says.

Cyberpolice reported that the director of the winning company was a person who had been repeatedly prosecuted for petty theft. The man denies any involvement in signing any documents as the head of the company.

As a result of commodity and economic examinations, it was established that the state suffered damage of more than UAH 10 million due to overpricing of equipment.

Last fall, law enforcement officers served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 (negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years - the Cyberpolice noted.

The pre-trial investigation is now complete. The indictment against the former official under this article of the Criminal Code was sent to court in January this year.

