More than UAH 10 million in procurement losses: the ex-director of the National Anti-Doping Center will be tried

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51194 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103691 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127073 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160573 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104617 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100713 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76248 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108870 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150810 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108870 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137511 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139293 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167161 views
More than UAH 10 million in procurement losses: the ex-director of the National Anti-Doping Center will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33153 views

The former acting director of the National Anti-Doping Center held a tender for UAH 42 million with signs of fictitiousness. Due to overpricing of equipment, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.

Cyberpolice exposed a former official on millions of losses to the state budget. The official purchased equipment at inflated prices through a tender, the terms of which were prescribed for a specific company with signs of fictitiousness. This is reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that cyberpolice operatives and investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department of the capital exposed an official of the National Anti-Doping Center for embezzlement of public funds.

It was established that the acting director of the center committed official negligence by conducting a tender for "Equipment for determining peptide hormones, hormones and proteins" worth more than UAH 42 million, which is significantly higher than the average market value. At the same time, the terms of the tender were written for a predetermined company with signs of fictitiousness

- the post says.

Cyberpolice reported that the director of the winning company was a person who had been repeatedly prosecuted for petty theft. The man denies any involvement in signing any documents as the head of the company.

As a result of commodity and economic examinations, it was established that the state suffered damage of more than UAH 10 million due to overpricing of equipment.

Last fall, law enforcement officers served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 (negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years

- the Cyberpolice noted.

The pre-trial investigation is now complete. The indictment against the former official under this article of the Criminal Code was sent to court in January this year.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody a deputy, member of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, suspected of seizing the capital's land. 

10 million scheme: dealers forced pensioners to buy dietary supplements through call centers

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising