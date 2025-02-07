10 million scheme: dealers forced pensioners to buy dietary supplements through call centers

Fraudulent call centers where pensioners were forced to buy biologically active supplements (BAA) have been exposed in Ukraine, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the offenders sent elderly people parcels with dietary supplements that they had not ordered and demanded that they pay for them at an inflated price. They posed as government officials or medical professionals.

The fraudsters sent more than 100 parcels per day.

As indicated, call centers were organized in several regions by residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region aged 24-29. Among the employees of the "offices" were minors.

Acting under the guise of employees of the state executive service, the extortionists intimidated the victims with a court case and confiscation of property.

The intimidated people gave the criminals at least UAH 10 million.

Reportedly, 13 members were served suspicion notices on the facts of creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as participation in it and extortion (Art. 255(1), (2), Art. 189(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Nine members of the criminal organization were detained.

56 searches were conducted in Poltava, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. Hundreds of packages of dietary supplements, money in various currencies worth over $300,000, equipment, cars, and more were seized. In addition, the police found Russian symbols and seals with the Russian coat of arms on the members of the criminal organization.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it) and Part 4 of Art. 189 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.