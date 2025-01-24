Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has closed the proceedings to ban the sale of assets of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The HACCU has closed the proceedings to ban the sale of Medvedchuk's and Marchenko's assets. Following the review, the panel of judges decided to close the proceedings on the appeal of ARMA representatives against the HACCU decision," the Ministry of Justice reported on social media.

The ministry stated that upholds a consistent position on the assets of sanctioned persons in those cases where there are grounds and evidence for the application of a recovery sanction. They also emphasized that the irrevocable recovery of assets is possible within the framework of the sanctions procedure by the decision of the HACC.

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that on 25.12.2024, the HACCU ruling, among other things, prohibited ARMA from selling (alienating) movable and immovable property that directly and indirectly belongs to the defendants in case No. 991/5770/24 and in respect of which the defendants may take actions identical to the right to dispose of it, the claim for recovery of which to the state's revenue is contained in the statement of claim of the Ministry of Justice. "The prohibition on sale (alienation) applies exclusively to the assets of Medvedchuk V. V. and Marchenko O. M. that are located in Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice said.

On January 08, 2025, the ARMA, as indicated, filed an appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of December 25, 2024, to cancel the interim measures in respect of the ARMA.

"On January 23, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the appeal proceedings based on the results of consideration of the ARMA's appeal," the statement said.

The full text of the resolution will be drawn up on January 28, 2025.

Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property