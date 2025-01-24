Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108760 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103888 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120226 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114966 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132290 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157229 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29617 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114966 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140479 views
Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets

Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26989 views

The HACC Appeals Chamber closes the proceedings to ban the sale of Medvedchuk's assets. The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that assets can only be recovered through a sanction procedure by a HACC decision.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has closed the proceedings to ban the sale of assets of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The HACCU has closed the proceedings to ban the sale of Medvedchuk's and Marchenko's assets. Following the review, the panel of judges decided to close the proceedings on the appeal of ARMA representatives against the HACCU decision," the Ministry of Justice reported on social media.

The ministry stated that upholds a consistent position on the assets of sanctioned persons in those cases where there are grounds and evidence for the application of a recovery sanction. They also emphasized that the irrevocable recovery of assets is possible within the framework of the sanctions procedure by the decision of the HACC.

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million06.09.24, 16:20 • 11557 views

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that on 25.12.2024, the HACCU ruling, among other things, prohibited ARMA from selling (alienating) movable and immovable property that directly and indirectly belongs to the defendants in case No. 991/5770/24 and in respect of which the defendants may take actions identical to the right to dispose of it, the claim for recovery of which to the state's revenue is contained in the statement of claim of the Ministry of Justice. "The prohibition on sale (alienation) applies exclusively to the assets of Medvedchuk V. V. and Marchenko O. M. that are located in Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice said.

On January 08, 2025, the ARMA, as indicated, filed an appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of December 25, 2024, to cancel the interim measures in respect of the ARMA.

"On January 23, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the appeal proceedings based on the results of consideration of the ARMA's appeal," the statement said.

The full text of the resolution will be drawn up on January 28, 2025.

Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property24.01.25, 08:55 • 30072 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising