ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million

On Friday, September 6, the ARMA auctioned off eight watches belonging to traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The total value of the sold lots is almost 3.6 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ARMA.

Details

The first to be sold was a Rolex watch with a starting price of UAH 416,583. It was sold for UAH 550 thousand as a result of the auction.

The most expensive lot of these 8 watches was a Patek Philippe watch, which was sold for UAH 1,271,503.00.

Overall, the bidding was successful:

Patek Philippe watch 1 271 503 UAH Parmigiani Fleurier watch with the image of “Oksana Marchenko” 485 000 UAH (302 629 UAH starting price)

Dolce & Gabbana watch 233 777 UAH (219 136 UAH - starting price)

Clock “Moscow Kremlin” 105 678 UAH (17 474 UAH - starting price)

Rolex watch 700 001 UAH (547 328 UAH starting price)

Rolex watch 550 000 UAH (416 583.00 UAH - starting price)

Cartier watch 200 001 UAH (162 500 UAH - starting price)

Watch “State Reserve of Ukraine” 41 500 UAH (2 597 UAH - starting price)



The total amount of sales reached almost UAH 3.6 million, which will go to the state budget and will be used to purchase military bonds. The other 12 watches will also be sold at the auction, which will be announced later - the Agency summarized.

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency will transfer 148 Medvedchuk paintings to the National Art Museum of Ukraine. 136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through Prozorro.Sale.