ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119004 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151521 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142387 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196038 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55612 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82551 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78679 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53849 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60647 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211884 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200140 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148087 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143238 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159687 views
Actual
ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11558 views

At an ARMA auction, 8 watches belonging to traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk were sold for almost UAH 3.6 million. The most expensive lot was a Patek Philippe watch sold for UAH 1.27 million.

On Friday, September 6, the ARMA auctioned off eight watches belonging to traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The total value of the sold lots is almost 3.6 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ARMA.

Details

The first to be sold was a Rolex watch with a starting price of UAH 416,583. It was sold for UAH 550 thousand as a result of the auction.

The most expensive lot of these 8 watches was a Patek Philippe watch, which was sold for UAH 1,271,503.00. 

Overall, the bidding was successful:

  1. Patek Philippe watch 1 271 503 UAH
  2. Parmigiani Fleurier watch with the image of “Oksana Marchenko”  485 000 UAH (302 629 UAH starting price)
  3. Dolce & Gabbana watch 233 777 UAH (219 136 UAH - starting price)
  4. Clock “Moscow Kremlin” 105 678 UAH (17 474 UAH - starting price)
  5. Rolex watch 700 001 UAH (547 328 UAH starting price)
  6. Rolex watch 550 000 UAH (416 583.00 UAH - starting price)
  7. Cartier watch 200 001 UAH (162 500 UAH - starting price)
  8. Watch “State Reserve of Ukraine” 41 500 UAH (2 597 UAH - starting price)

The total amount of sales reached almost UAH 3.6 million, which will go to the state budget and will be used to purchase military bonds.  The other 12 watches will also be sold at the auction, which will be announced later

- the Agency summarized. 

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency will transfer 148 Medvedchuk paintings to the National Art Museum of Ukraine. 136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through Prozorro.Sale.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising