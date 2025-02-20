Illegal receipt of compensation for housing: court announces sentence to former MP Barvinenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has found former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613,000 in compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv. The court released him from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is a former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko. The HACC approved the plea agreement concluded between the SAPO prosecutor and the MP of the VIII convocation, who currently holds a senior position in one of the district councils.

According to the agreement, the former MP was found guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital, i.e. committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It should be noted that the losses caused by the former MP's illegal actions were compensated in full - the statement said.

The court sentenced the person to 3 years of imprisonment with disqualification to hold positions in public authorities for 1 year and a fine of UAH 17 thousand.

At the same time, based on Art. 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court released the person from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year - the message says.

Before the sentence enters into force, the former MP undertakes to transfer UAH 1.5 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UNITED24 project). In addition, UAH 1,003,000 will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces, which was paid as bail for the person.

Ex-MP Kornatskyi illegally received compensation for housing: he was served with a notice of suspicion

Addendum Addendum

In 2024 , the former MP, who currently holds a senior positionin one of the district councils, was notified of suspicion of illegally receiving 613 thousand hryvnias in compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv.