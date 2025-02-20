Illegal receipt of compensation for housing: court announces sentence to former MP Barvinenko

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32515 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54778 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100271 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112583 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151044 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59237 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107770 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72050 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35786 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141862 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27585 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133441 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135334 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163703 views
Illegal receipt of compensation for housing: court announces sentence to former MP Barvinenko

Illegal receipt of compensation for housing: court announces sentence to former MP Barvinenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36884 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court found Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for housing in Kyiv. The former MP was sentenced to 3 years of suspended sentence and ordered to pay UAH 2.5 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has found former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613,000 in compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv. The court released him from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is a former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko. The HACC approved the plea agreement concluded between the SAPO prosecutor and the MP of the VIII convocation, who currently holds a senior position in one of the district councils.

According to the agreement, the former MP was found guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital, i.e. committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It should be noted that the losses caused by the former MP's illegal actions were compensated in full

- the statement said.

The court sentenced the person to 3 years of imprisonment with disqualification to hold positions in public authorities for 1 year and a fine of UAH 17 thousand.

At the same time, based on Art. 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court released the person from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year

- the message says. 
Image

Before the sentence enters into force, the former MP undertakes to transfer UAH 1.5 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UNITED24 project). In addition, UAH 1,003,000 will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces, which was paid as bail for the person.

Ex-MP Kornatskyi illegally received compensation for housing: he was served with a notice of suspicion13.06.24, 18:10 • 15255 views

Addendum Addendum

In 2024 , the former MP, who currently holds a senior positionin one of the district councils, was notified of suspicion of illegally receiving 613 thousand hryvnias in compensation for renting an apartment in Kyiv. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

