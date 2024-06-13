Ex-MP Kornatskyi illegally received compensation for housing: he was served with a notice of suspicion

Former MP Arkadiy Kornatsky was served a notice of suspicion of illegally receiving more than UAH 900,000 in compensation for renting a hotel room in the capital. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On June 13, 2024, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of illegally receiving UAH 914 thousand in compensation for renting a hotel room in the capital to a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the actions of the former MP are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

The SAPO reports that as part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2014-2019, the person illegally received compensation from the budget of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for hotel accommodation, which was intended for MPs who did not have their own homes in the capital.

By concealing the fact that he owned his own home in Kyiv, the deputy illegally received UAH 914 thousand during the period in question. The investigation is ongoing, - SAPO informs.

Former MP served a notice of suspicion in absentia for illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for housing