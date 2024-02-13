Former MP served a notice of suspicion in absentia for illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for housing

The former MP, who currently holds a senior position in one of the district councils, was notified of suspicion of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for renting a house in Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On February 12, 2024, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor served a notice of suspicion to the MP of the VIII convocation, who currently holds a senior position in one of the district councils, of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital - the statement said.

It is noted that the person's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power or position.

Given that the former MP's whereabouts have not been established, he was notified of the suspicion in accordance with Articles 135 and 278 of the CPC of Ukraine, i.e. in absentia.

As part of the investigation, NABU detectives found that despite having his own home in the capital, the MP continued to use a hotel room at the Kyiv Hotel Complex without legal grounds. As a result, from September 2016 to March 2019, he illegally received more than UAH 613 thousand in compensation for renting housing.

