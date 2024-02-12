Misappropriation of oil products: Pashinsky was served a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118043 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176856 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148610 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237740 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100606 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65758 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38174 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34518 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47909 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234646 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118043 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100416 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117984 views
Misappropriation of oil products: Pashinsky was served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23287 views

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner are suspected of embezzling nearly $1 billion worth of oil products from Ukraine.

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about former MP Serhiy Pashynsky.

"On February 12, 2024, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served suspicion notices to 6 members of a criminal organization who seized oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company (SEFEC) group of companies, who was a member of a criminal organization headed by the former President of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that there are two organizers of the crime among the suspects:

former acting Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Head of a committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and entrepreneur;

As well as 4 co-executors:

- former director of a state-owned enterprise;

- former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise;

- manager of a state-owned enterprise;

- and the head of a private company.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 1 Article 255, Part 5 Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SAPO, in 2014, a court decision seized oil products imported into Ukraine in violation of the law.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that an entrepreneur whose activities are related to the sale of oil products and a top official of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine developed a criminal scheme to seize this seized property. To implement it, they involved controlled persons who were appointed to the positions of a state-owned enterprise," the statement said.

The SAPO notes that the individuals managed to transfer the seized fuel and lubricants to a state-owned enterprise, whose director was previously appointed to participate in the crime. Subsequently, these fuels and lubricants were sold at reduced prices to a company controlled by the organizer of the scheme. However, the state budget did not receive any funds, as the company paid only a part of them, but even those were transferred to the accounts of other controlled business entities.

"As a result, during the period of activity of this criminal organization in 2014-2018, the state's interests suffered losses in the amount of UAH 967 million," the SAPO informs.

Former MP Pashinsky announces searches in the case related to Kurchenko's fuel2/12/24, 11:47 AM • 26900 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
brazilBrazil
ukraineUkraine

