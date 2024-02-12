Misappropriation of oil products: Pashinsky was served a notice of suspicion

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about former MP Serhiy Pashynsky.

"On February 12, 2024, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served suspicion notices to 6 members of a criminal organization who seized oil products worth UAH 967 million seized in the case of the owner of the so-called Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company (SEFEC) group of companies, who was a member of a criminal organization headed by the former President of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that there are two organizers of the crime among the suspects:

former acting Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Head of a committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and entrepreneur;

As well as 4 co-executors:

- former director of a state-owned enterprise;

- former deputy director of a state-owned enterprise;

- manager of a state-owned enterprise;

- and the head of a private company.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 1 Article 255, Part 5 Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SAPO, in 2014, a court decision seized oil products imported into Ukraine in violation of the law.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that an entrepreneur whose activities are related to the sale of oil products and a top official of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine developed a criminal scheme to seize this seized property. To implement it, they involved controlled persons who were appointed to the positions of a state-owned enterprise," the statement said.

The SAPO notes that the individuals managed to transfer the seized fuel and lubricants to a state-owned enterprise, whose director was previously appointed to participate in the crime. Subsequently, these fuels and lubricants were sold at reduced prices to a company controlled by the organizer of the scheme. However, the state budget did not receive any funds, as the company paid only a part of them, but even those were transferred to the accounts of other controlled business entities.

"As a result, during the period of activity of this criminal organization in 2014-2018, the state's interests suffered losses in the amount of UAH 967 million," the SAPO informs.

Former MP Pashinsky announces searches in the case related to Kurchenko's fuel