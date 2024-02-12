Former MP Pashinsky announces searches in the case related to Kurchenko's fuel

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky said that the SBU and NABU are conducting searches in his home. The investigative actions, according to him, concern the transfer of the so-called "Kurchenko's fuel" to the state. Sergei Pashinsky wrote about it in Facebook, UNN reports.

In the morning, the SBU and NABU came to my apartment to search it. The case of the transfer of Kurchenko's "fuel," which was actually fuel from the kremlin's rosneft, to the state - Pashynsky wrote.

He claims that the searches are being conducted as part of the criminal proceedings opened in 2014 over the transfer of oil products. Pashinsky recalled that almost 100,000 oil products owned by oligarch Kurchenko were transferred to state oil operators in 2014. In 2015, Pashinsky asked the president to cover the army's fuel shortage with this fuel.

He also writes that since March 2022 he has been the head of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine and has never left Ukraine.