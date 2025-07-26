Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "Epicenter" shopping center was completely destroyed. This was reported by Kamianets Mayor Andriy Bilousov on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bilousov, as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation on the region overnight, several fires occurred, including in the Dnipro district.

As a result of the attack, several fires broke out near the city. There is damage to residential buildings in the city, windows are broken. The "Epicenter" shopping center (territorially in the Dnipro district of the region) was completely destroyed by fire. The fire has already been extinguished. People in Kamianets were not injured - Bilousov reported.

The Mayor of Kamianets emphasized that all emergency services were involved in eliminating the consequences from the first minutes. Utility workers are cleaning up glass, and work is underway to close broken windows.

17 out of 27 Russian missiles and 183 out of 208 drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Addition

On the night of July 26, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive combined attack on Dnipro and the region, two dead, 5 injured, fires broke out, a lot of damage.