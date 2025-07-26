Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 17286 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 45187 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 140043 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 60019 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 59407 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 97217 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40697 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54035 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50917 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91802 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.8m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes at European airports this weekend could jeopardize the holidays of thousands of passengersJuly 25, 10:43 PM • 6398 views
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 5208 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 6618 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 8822 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 11844 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 140043 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 97217 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 150865 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 125418 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 144955 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 2544 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 254477 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 368029 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 446884 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 446976 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

As a result of a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "Epicenter" shopping center in Dnipro district was completely destroyed. The fire has already been extinguished, people in Kamianske were not injured, but there is damage to residential buildings.

Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk region

Due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "Epicenter" shopping center was completely destroyed. This was reported by Kamianets Mayor Andriy Bilousov on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bilousov, as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation on the region overnight, several fires occurred, including in the Dnipro district.

As a result of the attack, several fires broke out near the city. There is damage to residential buildings in the city, windows are broken. The "Epicenter" shopping center (territorially in the Dnipro district of the region) was completely destroyed by fire. The fire has already been extinguished. People in Kamianets were not injured

- Bilousov reported.

The Mayor of Kamianets emphasized that all emergency services were involved in eliminating the consequences from the first minutes. Utility workers are cleaning up glass, and work is underway to close broken windows.

17 out of 27 Russian missiles and 183 out of 208 drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine26.07.25, 09:58 • 838 views

Addition

On the night of July 26, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive combined attack on Dnipro and the region, two dead, 5 injured, fires broke out, a lot of damage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9