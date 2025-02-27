The High Anti-Corruption Court distorts the practice of the European Court of Human Rights. In fact, The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling both legal aid for defense lawyers and human rights," said Semen Khanin, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, member of the Board of the Ukrainian Bar Association.

We can no longer watch this in silence! In fact, The High Anti-Corruption Courtis leveling both the legal assistance of defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges distort the practice of the ECHR: they and The High Anti-Corruption Court claim that in the absence of a 100% alibi, "the person in question could have committed an offense." And this is very unfortunate.. - Khanin wrote.

According to him, The High Anti-Corruption Court investigating judges consider all evidence of the prosecution a priori to be proper, admissible and reliable. At the same time, the evidence and arguments of the defense are treated as such that do not need to be taken into account at the stage of choosing a preventive measure, the well-known lawyer noted.

In such circumstances, every suspicion is reasonable, even if there is a 100% alibi.. - said the lawyer.

He emphasized that today The High Anti-Corruption Court investigating judges have turned the clarification of the validity of suspicion in the pre-trial investigation into a farce.

And this clearly does not meet the objectives of criminal proceedings. But actual impunity gives investigating judges a sense of arbitrariness Khanin summarized.

Earlier, the European Commission statedthat the High Anti-Corruption Court is becoming increasingly dependent on the NABU and the SAPO, which systematically violate constitutional human rights.

Lawyer Taras Baranov accused NABU of playing along with SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives. "The High Anti-Corruption Court judges follow a post-totalitarian, post-Soviet approach, when they need to assist the prosecution - SAPO and NABU, to fulfill their task," the lawyer emphasized.