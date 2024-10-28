Indian billionaire left an inheritance to a dog, a butler and a cook
Kyiv • UNN
Ratan Tata, a Tata Group executive, bequeathed more than $100 million to his German Shepherd and two employees. His relatives will receive only a portion of the estate.
Indian millionaire businessman Ratan Tata left a fortune of more than 100 million dollars to his favorite dog, butler and cook. About it writes The Sun, reports UNN.
Details
The Jaguar, Land Rover and Tetley tycoon died earlier this month at the age of 86, After his death it was revealed that his German Shepherd dog Tito would inherit most of his fortune.
Before his death, the businessman decided that the worthy trio of his legacy would be his best friend Tito the dog, his longtime butler and assistant Konar Subbiah, and his cook Rajan Shaw.
And his brother Jimmy Tata and two half-sisters Shirin and Deanna Jejeebhoy will inherit only a portion of his vast estate.
In his will, Tata made it clear that Tito would be provided with “unlimited care” for the rest of his life, The Times reported.
The dog was by the Indian businessman's side until the last days of his life.
Suhel Seth, a close friend of Tata, described the amount given to all three parties as generous. He said: “He has made very, very generous donations for them.
The Tata Group, which he led for more than two decades, is one of India's largest companies with annual revenues of more than $100 billion.
Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap28.10.2024, 10:55 • 114218 views