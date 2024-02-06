Cars subject to the "luxury tax" in 2024: the list has been published

The Association of Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers "Ukravtoprom" has published a list from the Ministry of Economy of car models subject to the transport tax, or the so-called "luxury tax" in 2024, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a total of 184 models of such brands as:

Aston Martin,

Audi,

Bentley,

BMW,

Cadillac,

Jaguar,

Land Rover,

Lexus,

Maserati,

Mercedes-Benz,

Porsche, Rivian,

Tesla

The association points out that the tax amount is UAH 25 thousand. "It must be paid: by individuals within 60 days after receiving the notification; by legal entities in advance quarterly installments by the 30th day of the month following the reporting quarter, which are reflected in the annual tax return," Ukravtoprom said.

The tax reportedly applies to cars up to 5 years old and costing 375 minimum wages or more.

Currently, the monthly minimum wage in Ukraine is UAH 7100, the association reminds.

