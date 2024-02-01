ukenru
In January 2024, new car sales in Ukraine increased by 47% year-on-year

In January 2024, new car sales in Ukraine increased by 47% year-on-year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18912 views

In January 2024, Ukrainians bought 4.4 thousand new passenger cars, which is 47% more than in January 2023.

In the first month of 2024, about 4.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine, which is 47% more than last year. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Details

In January 2024, Ukrainians purchased 4.4 thousand new passenger cars. This figure is 47% higher than in January 2023. The effective demand for new passenger cars is 24% lower than in 2021, but the figure is almost the same as in 2017.

Thus, the first place in terms of sales in January 2024 was taken by the Japanese brand Toyota with the result of 764 cars, which shows an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2023.

The second place was taken by the French brand Renault, which improved its last year's figure by 2.6 times, with a result of 504 units.

Volkswagen took the third position in the ranking with 476 units, which means an increase of 133%.

Skoda (312 units) and Nissan (188 units) took the fourth and fifth places, with the latter brand showing a 4.6-fold increase compared to January last year.

Add

The top 10 brands also include Hyundai (177 units), Suzuki (160 units), Peugeot (159 units), Lexus (151 units), and Mazda (149 units). The bestseller in January 2024 was the Renault Duster crossover, which gained 479 owners.

06.08.23, 01:58 • 427054 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Economy
volkswagenVolkswagen
hyundai-motor-companyHyundai Motor Company
toyotaToyota
nissanNissan
ukraineUkraine

