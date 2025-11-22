$42.150.00
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 10936 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
10:59 AM • 15135 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 23265 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 39239 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 33977 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 35481 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 30879 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 40282 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19761 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
Publications
Exclusives
US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Porsche topped the JD Power sales satisfaction ranking in the US for the third consecutive time, followed by Land Rover and Infiniti. Land Rover rose to second place thanks to its updated lineup, while Infiniti, despite a reduced model range, maintained high positions.

US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top

Porsche ranks first in the JD Power US Sales Satisfaction Index for the third consecutive year. Land Rover and Infiniti also entered the top three, demonstrating the best customer ratings over the past year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

According to JD Power, Porsche once again topped the sales satisfaction ranking, receiving even more positive feedback than in previous years. Despite the difficulties in the Chinese market, the brand's results in the US remain consistently strong, and the first half of the year was a record-breaking one.

This result was the third in a row for Porsche, and each brand in the top 3 improved its performance compared to previous years.

Land Rover, which was fifth last year, rose to second place. Analysts attribute the growth to the updated model line and dealerships that switched exclusively to the brand's products.

Infiniti took third place this year. Although the brand had a higher score than in 2024, it dropped from second to third place. Despite the reduction in the model range, Infiniti once again surpassed BMW, Lexus, and Genesis.

Among the reasons is the high customer rating of the QX80 and QX60 models. The manufacturer also plans to relaunch the Q50 sports sedan in 2027 after changing plans for the electric sedan.

Recall

Porsche AG recorded a quarterly loss in its history as a public company, amounting to 967 million euros, and the total loss for three quarters reached 3.1 billion euros. The reasons were the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs.

Alla Kiosak

Auto
Technology
Brand
Porsche
Land Rover
China
United States