US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top

Porsche ranks first in the JD Power US Sales Satisfaction Index for the third consecutive year. Land Rover and Infiniti also entered the top three, demonstrating the best customer ratings over the past year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

According to JD Power, Porsche once again topped the sales satisfaction ranking, receiving even more positive feedback than in previous years. Despite the difficulties in the Chinese market, the brand's results in the US remain consistently strong, and the first half of the year was a record-breaking one.

This result was the third in a row for Porsche, and each brand in the top 3 improved its performance compared to previous years.

Land Rover, which was fifth last year, rose to second place. Analysts attribute the growth to the updated model line and dealerships that switched exclusively to the brand's products.

Infiniti took third place this year. Although the brand had a higher score than in 2024, it dropped from second to third place. Despite the reduction in the model range, Infiniti once again surpassed BMW, Lexus, and Genesis.

Among the reasons is the high customer rating of the QX80 and QX60 models. The manufacturer also plans to relaunch the Q50 sports sedan in 2027 after changing plans for the electric sedan.

Recall

Porsche AG recorded a quarterly loss in its history as a public company, amounting to 967 million euros, and the total loss for three quarters reached 3.1 billion euros. The reasons were the postponement of the electric vehicle program, the cancellation of its own battery production, a decrease in demand in China, and high US import tariffs.