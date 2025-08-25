$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 7414 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 72055 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 52863 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 53510 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 169243 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 166058 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 65713 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 65232 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 65264 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51192 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Patrol police officers in Kyiv fined military personnel for speeding. The police denied information about a "combat mission" and emphasized that there was no air raid alarm in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”

Information has been circulated online that patrol officers allegedly fined a mobile fire group on their way to a mission to shoot down "Shaheds". The police clarified that the military was on a planned mission, and there was no air raid alarm in Kyiv at that time. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, as conveyed by UNN.

While monitoring social networks, we found a publication stating that patrol officers issued a fine for speeding to a military serviceman. It should be noted that on August 23, at 4:50 PM, inspectors stopped a Land Rover car, whose driver was driving through the city at a speed of 79 km/h. The car contained a driver and a passenger dressed in military uniform. The driver did not deny violating traffic rules and asked to draw up administrative materials as quickly as possible

- the police reported.

Law enforcement officers add that during the verification of information disseminated in the media, they also found out that at the time of drawing up the administrative materials, an air raid alarm was announced in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. There was officially no alarm in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The military was heading to perform only a future task.

According to Article 15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, military personnel, like other individuals, are liable for traffic violations on general grounds. Therefore, patrol officers issued a fine to the Land Rover driver for speeding, the police emphasized.

They added that the driver admitted the violation and immediately agreed to pay a fine of UAH 340 via an electronic terminal on the spot.

How long will UAV operators serve and what will they receive under the new contract: The Ministry of Defense announced details08.08.25, 14:19 • 3291 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Land Rover
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv