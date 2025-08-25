In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”

Information has been circulated online that patrol officers allegedly fined a mobile fire group on their way to a mission to shoot down "Shaheds". The police clarified that the military was on a planned mission, and there was no air raid alarm in Kyiv at that time. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, as conveyed by UNN.

While monitoring social networks, we found a publication stating that patrol officers issued a fine for speeding to a military serviceman. It should be noted that on August 23, at 4:50 PM, inspectors stopped a Land Rover car, whose driver was driving through the city at a speed of 79 km/h. The car contained a driver and a passenger dressed in military uniform. The driver did not deny violating traffic rules and asked to draw up administrative materials as quickly as possible - the police reported.

Law enforcement officers add that during the verification of information disseminated in the media, they also found out that at the time of drawing up the administrative materials, an air raid alarm was announced in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. There was officially no alarm in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The military was heading to perform only a future task.

According to Article 15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, military personnel, like other individuals, are liable for traffic violations on general grounds. Therefore, patrol officers issued a fine to the Land Rover driver for speeding, the police emphasized.

They added that the driver admitted the violation and immediately agreed to pay a fine of UAH 340 via an electronic terminal on the spot.

