How long will UAV operators serve and what will they receive under the new contract: The Ministry of Defense announced details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially launched a new contract format for unmanned system operators. The service will last two years, and the monetary allowance will be over 100 thousand hryvnias per month. The contract provides for mandatory participation in hostilities. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

As part of the updated "Contract 18–24" program, the Ministry of Defense has introduced a special contract for drone operators, which provides for clear conditions and a high level of payment.

The main points are as follows:

service duration - 2 years;

participation in hostilities - at least 12 months out of two;

training - 4 months before going on combat missions;

monetary allowance - from UAH 120,000/month, depending on the direction, service conditions and additional payments.

The contract is available for service in enlisted positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, young servicemen who joined the army after the start of martial law and have not reached the age of 25 can receive a one-time bonus of UAH 1 million if they serve under a contract or an officer program.

These changes are a response to the need to institutionalize the role of drone units in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have already proven their effectiveness at the front. The recognition of drones as a key combat tool opens up new professional opportunities for operators and a real impact on the course of the war.

Recall

Unmanned systems in the Ukrainian army are no longer an auxiliary force, but a key factor of superiority over the enemy. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after the completion of the monthly meeting on the development of unmanned capabilities.