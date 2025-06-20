Journalists analyzed the biographies of candidates for the head of the BRDO from NABU: all have significant problems

NABU candidates for the head of the BEB are involved in high-profile scandals. In particular, this concerns the hidden Russian citizenship of close relatives, links to persons involved in the Bureau's cases, "leaks" and loss of criminal proceedings materials, – UNN reports.

According to the publication, among the NABU employees who are contenders for the head of the BEB are Oleksandr Skomarov, Roman Yaromenok, Oleksandr Tsivinskyi, Ruslan Damenti and Maksym Vorvul.

Thus, the head of the Second Main Detective Unit of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, has a whole series of scandals to his name, UNN notes. In particular, he concealed his father's Russian citizenship and his business in the occupied part of Luhansk region.

Skomarov's wife, Olga, left the country in 2022 in a LAND ROVER. The owner of the car is the wife of a Member of Parliament from OPZZh who lives in Moscow, and the detective's wife was driven by Chaba Peiter's assistant, who has been wanted by NABU since 2023. Skomarov's sister is involved in the case of "king of contraband" Alperin, which is being investigated by the Bureau. The brother-NABU officer tried to vouch for her, not seeing any conflict of interest, the authors of the material emphasize.

Another candidate, notes the publication, senior NABU detective Roman Yaromenok, was accused of involvement in the "leak" of criminal proceedings materials. In 2021, he was a candidate for the Supreme Council of Justice, but the Ethics Council raised doubts about the candidate's compliance with the criterion of professional ethics and integrity. While working in the prosecutor's office, Yaromenok was twice disciplined: for losing criminal cases and for significant shortcomings and miscalculations in work organization.

Another candidate from NABU, reports UNN, head of the detective unit Oleksandr Tsivinskyi, allowed the loss of criminal proceedings materials while working at the Bureau. His father has been a Russian citizen since 2005, and the NABU detective took his eldest son, aged 17, to Great Britain to his younger son who already lived there, the publication reports.

The fourth candidate from NABU, journalists note, is the deputy head of the Second Detective Unit of the Fourth Main Detective Unit, Ruslan Damenti, who was caught in real estate fraud: he registered two residential buildings and a land plot in Odesa to his father-in-law. One of the houses was received by his wife's father as a gift from a third party. In addition, in 2025, his father-in-law was registered an apartment in Odesa worth UAH 850,000, which he transferred to Damenti on the same day under a loan agreement.

The fifth NABU candidate, according to UNN, is the deputy head of the Third Detective Unit of the Fourth Main Detective Unit, Maksym Vorvul. During the competition for the director of NABU, he could not answer questions about the origin of the property on a land plot in the Sakhnivskyi district, where he was a prosecutor at the time. Vorvul's family property is mostly registered to his mother-in-law, Nina Keller, and the detective himself has friendly ties with the head of the Lozova branch of OPZZh, Hahun, who was a suspect in one of the criminal proceedings that Vorvul himself was investigating.

Also among the contenders for the director of the BEB are two prosecutors. Head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, Omarov Amil Azad. Most of his property is registered to his father, who has almost no income. In particular, Omarov Sr. owns an apartment in a new building in Kharkiv, the "Avantazh" residential complex, two parking spaces, and a Toyota car used by his son.

Another candidate is prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office Attila Kovch. His mother, brother, and children live abroad. His elder daughter has been studying in one of the medical colleges in Germany since 2019, and his younger daughter has been studying in Germany since 2022. However, Kovch does not declare expenses for their education. The candidate's own brother, Kovch Laszlo, left the country a few days before the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and has not returned to Ukraine since. He is currently wanted as a liable for military service.

As previously reported, the selection competition for the director of the Bureau of Economic Security was interrupted due to the emergence of scandalous information about the connection of several candidates with the Russian Federation. It is currently being verified by law enforcement agencies, and the interviews are to continue on June 21-23.