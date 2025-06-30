$41.640.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Where the most taxes are paid for luxury cars - new data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Owners of luxury cars in Ukraine paid UAH 95.3 million in transport tax over five months, exceeding last year's figure. More than 5.6 thousand people made this payment, with the largest sums coming from Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Lviv regions.

The tax on luxury cars this year brought 2.5 million UAH more to the budget than last year - over 95 million UAH, with Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leading the ranking for the largest sums, the State Tax Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the 5 months of this year, owners of luxury cars have already paid 95.3 million UAH in transport tax. This is 2.5 million UAH more than the corresponding figure last year," the statement says.

More than 5.6 thousand people have already paid the transport tax.

The largest sums were received from car owners in:

  • Kyiv - 29.5 million UAH;
    • Dnipropetrovsk region - 9 million UAH;
      • Odesa region - 8.3 million UAH;
        • Lviv region - 6.3 million UAH.

          Who pays the tax

          Transport tax is paid by owners of passenger cars manufactured no more than 5 years ago. The average market value of such cars must be more than 375 minimum wages established by law as of January 1 of the tax (reporting) year (in 2025 - 3 million UAH).

          The transport tax rate is 25 thousand UAH for each car.

          Which luxury cars are subject to tax this year

          The list of passenger cars is determined by the Ministry of Economy, and the full list is published on its official website annually by February 1 of the tax (reporting) year.

          In 2025, the list includes the following car brands: Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, GMC, Hymer-Mercedes, Ineos, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lotus, Lincoln, McLaren, Maserati, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Toyota.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          Auto Finance
          Lviv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Land Rover
          Audi
          Toyota
          Kyiv
          Tesla
