In Lviv region, a car collided, a child was injured

As a result of an auto collision in the Lviv region on the Bibrka-Burshtyn highway, three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Lviv region police.

A traffic accident near the village of Demyanka-Naddnestrianskaya, Stryi district, on June 9, at about 14.30, involving a Land Rover and a Volkswagen Golf, injured three people.

As a result of the accident, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf and two of its passengers from Lviv, a 36-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl, were injured and taken to medical institutions. - writes the press service of the GUNP in the Lviv region.

In fact, investigators of the Stryi District Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is restriction of freedom for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers establish the circumstances of the incident.

