Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion on car purchases in August

Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion on car purchases in August

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16721 views

In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

In August 2024, Ukrainians spent almost 15 billion hryvnias on the purchase of new passenger cars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the association "Ukravtoprom".

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, in August, Ukrainians spent almost UAH 15 billion on the purchase of new passenger cars

- the post says.

According to the Ukravtoprom Association, this is 45% more than in the same period last year and 28% more than in July 2024.

Most of the money was spent on five popular car brands. Among the leaders in terms of sales:

  • BMW - over UAH 2.149 billion,
  • Toyota - UAH 2.142 billion,
  • Mercedes-Benz - UAH 1.2 billion,
  • Volkswagen - UAH 948 million,
  • Audi - UAH 752 million.

Addendum

The top ten most popular brands also include Skoda, Land Rover, Renault, Lexus, and Nissan.

Overall, since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has sold new passenger cars for a total of UAH 82.4 billion, which is 23% more than in the same period in 2023.

Recall

The Ukravtoprom association said that in August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars were imported into Ukraine, which is 22% more than last year. The most popular model was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars reached 8.6 years. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
volkswagenVolkswagen
land-roverLand Rover
audiAudi
toyotaToyota
nissanNissan
ukraineUkraine

