A drunk driver of a Land Rover drove into a ditch in Kyiv

In the capital, a Land Rover drove into a ditch because the driver showed signs of intoxication. The police drew up reports for driving while intoxicated and violating traffic rules. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, a traffic accident involving a Land Rover occurred on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard. One of the eyewitnesses reported to the police that the driver lost control of the car, collided with a speed bump, and drove into a ditch where repairs were being carried out.

The patrol service arrived at the scene. The police found a driver in the car who showed signs of alcohol intoxication. In order to ensure the safety of the man and others, he was asked to take a blood alcohol test, but refused.

In connection with this incident, the police decided to suspend the driver from driving. Administrative materials were drawn up against him for driving while intoxicated and violation of traffic rules, which caused a traffic accident.

The decision on further consideration of the case will be made by the court.

