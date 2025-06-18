$41.530.01
Ukraine's Armed Forces vehicles set ablaze: law enforcement suspects four saboteurs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Law enforcement officers have detained four individuals who, on the orders of Russian special services, carried out sabotage operations in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Ternopil regions. The offenders set fire to military vehicles and railway and energy facilities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces vehicles set ablaze: law enforcement suspects four saboteurs

Law enforcement officers exposed four perpetrators who committed sabotage in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Ternopil regions on behalf of the Russian Federation's special services. UNN reports this, citing the National Police.

Details

It is reported that in Zaporizhzhia, a 36-year-old local resident was detained, who contacted FSB representatives through a messenger.

For monetary reward from the enemy, he produced incendiary mixtures and set fire to military vehicles. In total, he managed to destroy three cars, for which he received $500. He reported on the completed "work" to the curator with video recordings.

In Kharkiv, operatives exposed a 25-year-old local resident who set fire to a relay cabinet at a railway station in the Slobidskyi district of the city. The woman acted on the orders of an unidentified person with whom she communicated through a social network.

Russian agents were preparing 4 terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine: exposed03.03.25, 11:21 • 35089 views

In Ternopil region, police officers and the SBU detained two residents of the village of Husiatyn - a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend. They set fire to a parked Land Rover with military license plates. The "target" was agreed upon with Russian curators.

The perpetrators recorded the crime on video for further reporting. Law enforcement officers seized mobile phones from the accomplices with evidence of involvement in the arson and instructions from the curator.

All suspects have been notified of suspicion and preventive measures in the form of detention have been chosen. They face from 8 years in prison with confiscation of property to life imprisonment.

Arson of energy facilities and AFU vehicles: law enforcement officers detained 6 more Russian agents02.06.25, 16:31 • 10006 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

