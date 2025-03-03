Russian agents were preparing 4 terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine: exposed

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Russian agents were preparing 4 terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine: exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35005 views

Law enforcement detained Russian agents who were planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions. The criminals were preparing explosions and arson attacks on military facilities, railways and administrative buildings.

Russian agents were preparing 4 terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine: exposed

The Security Service, the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office have recorded a significant intensification of subversive and terrorist activities of Russian special services on the territory of Ukraine. In just a few days, explosions and arson attacks were to take place in 4 regions of our country at the request of the Nazis. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the proactive work of Ukrainian law enforcement, all suspects have been detained, and the Russian scenario has been prevented.

In the Kyiv region:

The SBU and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing to blow up one of the military in Bucha.

The defendant was a 31-year-old repeat offender from Irpin, who had previously been repeatedly prosecuted for robbery.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the offender made a homemade bomb according to the instructions of his handler and studied the military's daily schedule and travel routes to eliminate him.

The agent was detained at his place of residence while he was preparing to commit a crime. 

In Lviv:

SBU cyber specialists prevented a series of terrorist attacks that were to take place near local buildings of the shopping mall and joint venture, as well as the city's main railway station.

The investigation established that the perpetrator of the crime was a 23-year-old agent from Kyiv region who agreed to work for the enemy in exchange for money.

According to preliminary data, after delivering the explosives to the designated locations, the Russian special service was going to eliminate its agent as an "unnecessary witness".

However, the SBU exposed the enemy's plan in advance and detained the perpetrator red-handed when he was planting explosives near the railway station.

In Chernihiv:

The SBU and the National Police exposed an accomplice of the Russian special services involved in the preparation of a number of terrorist attacks in the region.

According to the case, the defendant was supposed to manufacture explosive devices and transfer them to other persons to blow up the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the offender performed another task of the Russian Federation: using bottles with flammable mixture, he set fire to the building of one of the district ASCs.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized mobile phones with evidence of arson attacks and other crimes committed on the order of Russia.

In Vinnytsia:

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized a group of arsonists who, on the orders of Russia, burned down two relay cabinets of signal installations that regulate traffic on important sections of Ukrzaliznytsia.

To carry out hostile tasks, the criminals first established the geolocation of railway equipment and then set it on fire using a flammable mixture.

Later, they provided the Russian curator with supporting photos and videos of their crimes.

Currently, all the defendants have been notified of being suspected of crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Article 111 (high treason);
    • Art. 113 (sabotage);
      • Art. 258 (terrorist act);
        • Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

          The SBU calls on citizens to remain vigilant and not to succumb to enemy provocations. If you or your acquaintances are recruited to set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle, administrative building, terrorist attack or mining, immediately report it to the SBU chatbot "Spaly" FSBeshnik" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot (http://t.me/spaly_fsb_bot))

          Persons who have not committed a crime and voluntarily reported recruitment attempts are exempt from liability. At the same time, criminals who agree to perform an enemy task can spend their entire lives behind bars,

          - the statement reads.

          Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained28.02.25, 19:03 • 31333 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

