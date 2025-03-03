Russian agents were preparing 4 terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine: exposed
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement detained Russian agents who were planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions. The criminals were preparing explosions and arson attacks on military facilities, railways and administrative buildings.
The Security Service, the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office have recorded a significant intensification of subversive and terrorist activities of Russian special services on the territory of Ukraine. In just a few days, explosions and arson attacks were to take place in 4 regions of our country at the request of the Nazis. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that thanks to the proactive work of Ukrainian law enforcement, all suspects have been detained, and the Russian scenario has been prevented.
In the Kyiv region:
The SBU and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing to blow up one of the military in Bucha.
The defendant was a 31-year-old repeat offender from Irpin, who had previously been repeatedly prosecuted for robbery.
According to the pre-trial investigation, the offender made a homemade bomb according to the instructions of his handler and studied the military's daily schedule and travel routes to eliminate him.
The agent was detained at his place of residence while he was preparing to commit a crime.
In Lviv:
SBU cyber specialists prevented a series of terrorist attacks that were to take place near local buildings of the shopping mall and joint venture, as well as the city's main railway station.
The investigation established that the perpetrator of the crime was a 23-year-old agent from Kyiv region who agreed to work for the enemy in exchange for money.
According to preliminary data, after delivering the explosives to the designated locations, the Russian special service was going to eliminate its agent as an "unnecessary witness".
However, the SBU exposed the enemy's plan in advance and detained the perpetrator red-handed when he was planting explosives near the railway station.
In Chernihiv:
The SBU and the National Police exposed an accomplice of the Russian special services involved in the preparation of a number of terrorist attacks in the region.
According to the case, the defendant was supposed to manufacture explosive devices and transfer them to other persons to blow up the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies.
In addition, the offender performed another task of the Russian Federation: using bottles with flammable mixture, he set fire to the building of one of the district ASCs.
During the searches, the law enforcement seized mobile phones with evidence of arson attacks and other crimes committed on the order of Russia.
In Vinnytsia:
The Security Service and the National Police neutralized a group of arsonists who, on the orders of Russia, burned down two relay cabinets of signal installations that regulate traffic on important sections of Ukrzaliznytsia.
To carry out hostile tasks, the criminals first established the geolocation of railway equipment and then set it on fire using a flammable mixture.
Later, they provided the Russian curator with supporting photos and videos of their crimes.
Currently, all the defendants have been notified of being suspected of crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Article 111 (high treason);
- Art. 113 (sabotage);
- Art. 258 (terrorist act);
- Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).
The SBU calls on citizens to remain vigilant and not to succumb to enemy provocations. If you or your acquaintances are recruited to set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle, administrative building, terrorist attack or mining, immediately report it to the SBU chatbot "Spaly" FSBeshnik" - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot (http://t.me/spaly_fsb_bot))
Persons who have not committed a crime and voluntarily reported recruitment attempts are exempt from liability. At the same time, criminals who agree to perform an enemy task can spend their entire lives behind bars,
