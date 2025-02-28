Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.
The SBU and the National Police detained a schoolboy who is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack on one of the most crowded places in Zhytomyr, the Alley of Glory to Heroes, on Russia's orders. He was supposed to leave a homemade explosive in his backpack on the alley. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the case file, the occupiers planned to remotely detonate the explosives together with the perpetrator, a 16-year-old schoolboy who had been promised money by the Russian secret service. In this way, the Russian intelligence service hoped to commit a bloody terrorist attack with a large number of victims, as well as eliminate the agent as an unnecessary witness.
The SBU CI detained the suspect red-handed as he was approaching the site of a planned terrorist attack.
The schoolboy made the device himself according to the instructions of a Russian supervisor. To disguise the explosives, he put them in a saucepan and stuffed them with screws to enhance their destructive effect.
The agent was in contact with the curator all the way to the alley. After receiving the "report" of arrival, the occupants were to activate the explosives by calling a cell phone.
Investigators plan to serve the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code (preparation to commit a terrorist act). The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Recall
Earlier, a Mykolaiv court arrested four minors suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14. In early February 2025, on the instructions of a representative of the Russian Federation, they delivered explosives to Poltava, where they handed them over to a local resident. Later, the woman came to Mykolaiv, brought a backpack with explosives to a store near which a group of soldiers was located, after which an explosion occurred, killing 4 people, including the woman herself, and injuring 7 others of varying severity.