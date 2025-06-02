$41.530.00
Arson of energy facilities and AFU vehicles: law enforcement officers detained 6 more Russian agents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8006 views

The SBU and the National Police detained six accomplices of the Russian Federation who set fire to energy facilities, Ukrzaliznytsia and AFU vehicles in various regions. They face life imprisonment.

Arson of energy facilities and AFU vehicles: law enforcement officers detained 6 more Russian agents

The Security Service and the National Police detained six more accomplices of the Russian special services, who were engaged in arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia energy facilities and Armed Forces vehicles in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

All the perpetrators of enemy orders fell "hooked" by the aggressor when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. However, instead of the promised funds from Russia, the arsonists received a suspicion and are currently in custody with the prospect of imprisonment

- the message says.

Details

In the Kyiv region, a 25-year-old drug addict from Bucha district was detained for burning a relay cabinet of a railway traffic light. He received this task from an employee of the special operations forces of the aggressor country.

Later, the Russian intelligence officer ordered the agent to blow up the local TCC building with an improvised explosive device (IED). Law enforcement officers acted preemptively and detained the perpetrator while he was preparing explosives to commit a terrorist act.

In Dnipro, the subversive activities of another accomplice of the occupiers were blocked. He turned out to be a 31-year-old displaced person from Kramatorsk, who burned a relay cabinet near the local Ukrzaliznytsia station.

In the Zhytomyr region, 3 residents of Berdychiv, aged 18 and 20, were detained for setting fire to two relay cabinets and two SUVs of the Armed Forces. The damaged cars were undergoing maintenance after performing combat missions at the front.

Later, the defendants received a new order from Russia - to burn down the city post office. But the perpetrators did not have time to do this, as they were detained at their places of residence.

In the Chernihiv region, a local recidivist was exposed, who, on the instructions of the Rashists, went to the capital region and burned a relay cabinet in the Boryspil district. During searches at the places of residence of the detainees, telephones, flammable mixtures and other evidence of subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were found.

According to these facts, the perpetrators were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law); Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period). The detainees face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

The SBU detained a 17-year-old FSB agent who planned to blow up the TCC in Kyiv. He was already under investigation for setting fire to an Armed Forces vehicle and received a new assignment from an FSB supervisor. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
